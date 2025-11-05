Volunteer Director – Carmela Burns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this heartwarming episode of Hope in Him, host Gordon Farnsworth interviews Carmela Burns, a dedicated volunteer whose compassion and faith have touched countless lives. Carmela shares her inspiring experiences serving through programs like Golden Hearts — which provides community lunches for the Senior members of society — and Grace Gives, a mission effort that sends SPAM to families in the Philippines.