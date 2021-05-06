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Dr. Joseph Mercola Makes a Shocking COVID-19 Injection Prediction 5-5-2021
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980 views • May 06, 2021
Dr. Joseph Mercola, M.D., joins Alex Jones live on air to discuss physical threats he received for educating the public about the reality of Covid. Humanity is literally fighting for its life. Only you, the listener & viewer, can take this link and share it. Take action now! This is a war.
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