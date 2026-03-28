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What Happens When You Finally Tell the Truth You’ve Been Hiding - Micah and Diana LaCerte | Deep Dive | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
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On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Micah LaCerte to uncover the powerful story behind his success—one marked by childhood abuse, deep shame, and years of silent suffering—and how trauma shaped his identity through anxiety, control, and depression while keeping him silent for years. He shares how faith in Jesus Christ, vulnerability, and intentional healing led him to true freedom, and how his new book The Breaker and mission are helping others step out of darkness and into purpose. We also sat down with Diana LaCerte to unpack the deeper reality behind trauma, healing, and true transformation, explaining how unresolved pain and shame impact our relationships, mental and physical health, and why surface-level solutions often fail. Together, we discuss how to create safe environments for healing, what it really looks like to “hold” someone’s story, and why so many people remain stuck in cycles of bondage. This episode offers powerful, practical insight for marriages, families, and churches—and reveals how God can transform even the deepest wounds into freedom and purpose.


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Micah & Diana Lacerte

MICAH’S INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/hitchfit

DIANA’S INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/dianachaloux/

WEBSITE: https://hitchfit.com

RETREAT: https://www.soulfitretreats.com/shop/soulfit-adventure-retreat-st-george-utah


BOOK: https://thebreakermission.com



SoulFit TV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SoulFitTv


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


The Breanna Morello Show: https://breannamorello.com/


The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:

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