Debunking the JFK Silver Certificate Myth

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/jfkfed/
There are many people who will tell you that JFK was assassinated because he was trying to end the Federal Reserve and replace the Federal Reserve note with silver certificates. Not only is this not true, it's the exact opposite of the truth. Join James for this presentation to the JFK Lancer conference as he separates fact from fiction in the JFK assassination investigation.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)