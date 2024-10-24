Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 23, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2406 - Ted does an anointed 30 minute rant on the cause of the moral degradation of the USA. This is a green show! Desantis continues to attack porn in text books. Who are the book publishers? Are we serving foreign gods? Where have the real feminine alpha women gone? This is that show! Exceedingly politically incorrect show. Not for everyone very intense.