Turning Point: Where is the mission headed after Charlie?
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz

138 followers
138 followers
1
4 views • 1 day ago

With the nation on the verge of civil war thanks to the savage and violent American Left, we need leaders more than ever to step up and bring young patriots onto the side of righteousness...the side of faith, family, freedom. That's the role that Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action have played for years. Now, months after Charlie Kirk's murder, we will check in with TP Action field rep Brandon Rossi to find out where we go from here.

Also the latest on MN: Is Trump pulling out? Do we have the resolve to finish the mission? Can Tom Homan re-focus the federal forces? All this and much more...

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media
👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm
👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America

💥 Support Our Work
This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices
• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697
• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1
• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia
Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!

politicsdaily newsconservative talk radiobob frantzstrictly speaking
Recent News
Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel's colonial project

Kevin Hughes

Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel’s colonial project

Kevin Hughes
A Trap in the Gulf: Why Trump's Naval Buildup Near Iran Could End in Catastrophe

Mike Adams

A Trap in the Gulf: Why Trump’s Naval Buildup Near Iran Could End in Catastrophe

Mike Adams
The Trans-Atlantic unraveling: How American political tremors are forcing a European reckoning

Lance D Johnson

The Trans-Atlantic unraveling: How American political tremors are forcing a European reckoning

Lance D Johnson
Countdown to Annihilation: The globalists' blueprint for total control

Kevin Hughes

Countdown to Annihilation: The globalists’ blueprint for total control

Kevin Hughes
From raids to replies: Controversial ex-Border Patrol boss Bovino takes social media by storm — defiant, sarcastic and unapologetic

Belle Carter

From raids to replies: Controversial ex-Border Patrol boss Bovino takes social media by storm — defiant, sarcastic and unapologetic

Belle Carter
Munich conference exposes widening US-Europe strategic rift over defense and Ukraine

Willow Tohi

Munich conference exposes widening US-Europe strategic rift over defense and Ukraine

Willow Tohi
