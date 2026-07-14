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THUS SAYS THE LORD 23/24 SEPTEMBER 2025-16/17 JULY 2026(RAPTURE) #christian #jesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDzvcPoru0s
The Life Of Jesus Christ - LDS - Full Movie - Best Quality...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-ZcbjLBtls
CLOCK IS TICKING AS THE WORLD FALLS MORE AND MORE OF THE CLIFF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAhY8mEGV1w
Testimony
https://www.brighteon.com/a4bd2243-6461-40ad-aa47-ed1932e614e8
Israeli Jewish Woman's Incredible Encounter with Jesus | Shiri's Testimony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sZ_Xze4ykk
Rapture imminent!Maybe it all starts tomorrow July 14th (True Pentecost.Rapture July 14 thru July 17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpBVAvw6Ma4
The Man Who Walked with God… and Never Died!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_-bR14SNRI
"We're All Going to Heaven in 4 Days!" - Message on July 10 from a 5 yr old
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO96R1J43_o
JUDGEMENT DAY IS COMING VERY SOON..THIS IS THE ELEVENTH HOUR..ANOTHER MESSAGE FROM GOD..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8WAPvYkIJQ
THUS SAYS THE LORD 23/24 SEPTEMBER 2025-16/17 JULY 2026(RAPTURE) #christian #jesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDzvcPoru0s
The most important video Our Sister Hope in Christ has made yet. please listen!! 🙏🙏🙏
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DUQPpT7TjU
https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534
The most important video I have made yet. please listen!! 🙏🙏🙏
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DUQPpT7TjU
https://www.textusreceptusbibles.com/
"We're All Going to Heaven in 4 Days!" - Message on July 10 from a 5 yr old
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO96R1J43_
JUDGEMENT DAY IS COMING VERY SOON..THIS IS THE ELEVENTH HOUR..ANOTHER MESSAGE FROM GOD..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8WAPvYkIJQ
Romans 5
5:1 Because therfore that we are iustified by fayth we are at peace with god thorow oure Lorde Iesue Christ:
5:2 by who we have awaye in thorow fayth vnto this grace wherin we stonde aud reioyce in hope of the prayse that shalbe geven of God.
5:3 Nether do we so only: but also we reioyce in tribulacion. For we know that tribulacion bringeth pacience
5:4 pacience bringeth experience experience bringeth hope.
5:5 And hope maketh not ashamed for the love of God is sheed abrod in oure hertes by the holy goost which is geven vnto vs.
5:6 For when we were yet weake accordynge to ye tyme: Christ dyed for vs which were vngodly.
5:7 Yet scace will eny man dye for a rightewes man. Paraventure for a good ma durst a man dye.
5:8 But God setteth out his love that he hath to vs seinge that whyll we were yet synners Christ dyed for vs.
5:9 Moche more then now (seynge we are iustifyed in his bloud) shall we be saved from wrath thorow him.
5:10 For yf when we were enemyes we were reconciled to God by the deeth of his sonne: moche more seinge we are reconciled we shal be preservid by his lyfe.
5:11 Not only so but we also ioye in God by the meanes of oure Lorde Iesus Christ by whom we have receavyd the attonment.