THUS SAYS THE LORD 23/24 SEPTEMBER 2025-16/17 JULY 2026(RAPTURE) #christian #jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDzvcPoru0s

The Life Of Jesus Christ - LDS - Full Movie - Best Quality...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-ZcbjLBtls

CLOCK IS TICKING AS THE WORLD FALLS MORE AND MORE OF THE CLIFF

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAhY8mEGV1w



Testimony

https://www.brighteon.com/a4bd2243-6461-40ad-aa47-ed1932e614e8

Israeli Jewish Woman's Incredible Encounter with Jesus | Shiri's Testimony

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sZ_Xze4ykk

Rapture imminent!Maybe it all starts tomorrow July 14th (True Pentecost.Rapture July 14 thru July 17

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpBVAvw6Ma4



The Man Who Walked with God… and Never Died!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_-bR14SNRI

"We're All Going to Heaven in 4 Days!" - Message on July 10 from a 5 yr old

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO96R1J43_o

JUDGEMENT DAY IS COMING VERY SOON..THIS IS THE ELEVENTH HOUR..ANOTHER MESSAGE FROM GOD..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8WAPvYkIJQ

THUS SAYS THE LORD 23/24 SEPTEMBER 2025-16/17 JULY 2026(RAPTURE) #christian #jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDzvcPoru0s

The most important video Our Sister Hope in Christ has made yet. please listen!! 🙏🙏🙏

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DUQPpT7TjU

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534

The most important video I have made yet. please listen!! 🙏🙏🙏

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DUQPpT7TjU

https://www.textusreceptusbibles.com/

"We're All Going to Heaven in 4 Days!" - Message on July 10 from a 5 yr old

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO96R1J43_

JUDGEMENT DAY IS COMING VERY SOON..THIS IS THE ELEVENTH HOUR..ANOTHER MESSAGE FROM GOD..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8WAPvYkIJQ

Romans 5

5:1 Because therfore that we are iustified by fayth we are at peace with god thorow oure Lorde Iesue Christ:





5:2 by who we have awaye in thorow fayth vnto this grace wherin we stonde aud reioyce in hope of the prayse that shalbe geven of God.





5:3 Nether do we so only: but also we reioyce in tribulacion. For we know that tribulacion bringeth pacience





5:4 pacience bringeth experience experience bringeth hope.





5:5 And hope maketh not ashamed for the love of God is sheed abrod in oure hertes by the holy goost which is geven vnto vs.





5:6 For when we were yet weake accordynge to ye tyme: Christ dyed for vs which were vngodly.





5:7 Yet scace will eny man dye for a rightewes man. Paraventure for a good ma durst a man dye.





5:8 But God setteth out his love that he hath to vs seinge that whyll we were yet synners Christ dyed for vs.





5:9 Moche more then now (seynge we are iustifyed in his bloud) shall we be saved from wrath thorow him.





5:10 For yf when we were enemyes we were reconciled to God by the deeth of his sonne: moche more seinge we are reconciled we shal be preservid by his lyfe.





5:11 Not only so but we also ioye in God by the meanes of oure Lorde Iesus Christ by whom we have receavyd the attonment.