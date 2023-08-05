Create New Account
Mikki Willis (The Great Awakening) Red Pill Expo
Patriots on Fire
www.theredpillexpo.com ~ Mikki Willis, producer of the Plandemic series of documentaries: Especially #3, The Great Awakening ~ Mikki will tell this story on stage at the Red Pill Expo in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. He will be joined by G. Edward Griffin, the lead presenter in the film. They will describe how this collaboration came about and take questions from the attending audience. You won't want to miss this unique event. (Live or Live-Stream)

