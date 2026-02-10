BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Vitamin D-, Collagen-, Probiotic-, & Sulfur-Rich Meal to Detox & Counter Glyphosate's Effects
Video going over a meal to counter some of the effects of the active ingredient in "Roundup" herbicide & how to avoid & detox some it by author of the e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

or

https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to afford to eat only organic & Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified by living 100% off PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP as a BIG business SYSTEMS owner, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To get 22 trace minerals that are most likely being binded out of you by glyphosate with a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastics, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

(should redirect to:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng)

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing

&

Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a umaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova

To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

OR

https://tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls

https://tinyurl.com/FoodForestAbundanceFL & fill-out following to become a FoodForestAbundance Ambassador:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareFoodForestAbundance

Indoor grow towers & optional aquaponics to grow fish & shrimp by official NASA spin-off company,

https://EdenGrowSystems.com

Tell them that Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com referred you to get up to $400 off your 1st tower

Detox glyphosate w/ humic & fulvic acids by

https://tinyurl.com/BEAMminerals

OR

https://www.beamminerals.com/?oid=4&affid=81

To supplement w/ 3 forms of Vitamin B-12 since glyphosate is believed to bind-out cobalt (which makes up part of Vit. B-12), visit

https://tinyurl.com/GlobalHealingStore

OR

https://globalhealing.com/?oid=26&affid=18460284

To not only raise your Omega-3 levels--but also boost ur Vit. A & D levels from WHOLE FOOD found in fermented cod & skate liver oils--visit my GreenPasture affiliate discount link at

https://www.greenpasture.org/?ref=186759

OR apply code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

To share, use:

tinyurl.com/FermentedLiverOils

Regeneratively-raised bone broth by:

https://tinyurl.com/KettleAndFire

glyphosateroundupgmodr stephanie senefftoxic legacy
