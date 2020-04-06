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'End-Time Sign DECEPTION!'
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14 views • April 06, 2020
Jesus was asked was the end-times signs were going to be and the very first thing he said was this: 'Take heed that no one deceives you.' Could it be that Jesus was telling us that deception would be the greatest end time sign we would have? How much deception is there is the world today? A LOT! We take a look at some of this deception in this message.
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