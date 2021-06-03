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FULL SHOW: China Threatens Nuclear War Over COVID-19 Investigation
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150 views • June 03, 2021
Alex Jones guest hosts today’s fully loaded broadcast as things heat up around the globe over the vaccinations and what ingredients may be hidden in them. Roger Stone joins the War Room to break down the biased indictment of President Trump that appears to be on the way. Rob Dew takes the driver seat in the second and third hour to cover several topics such as the ‘magneto’ nanoparticles, Infowars coverage on the truth of COVID in 2020, a disturbing gay pride children's cartoon. In the third hour, Rob Dew takes callers for an interesting conversation on vaccines, Trump, and Fauci.
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