More of the Mass Launches towards Ashkelon from Gaza, earlier today
A mass launch towards Ashkelon from Gaza

Iron Dome is working overtime

Adding:

Haaretz: in Israel, on the coast of Ashkelon, a rocket hit a hotel

"A rocket hit the Regina Hotel in Ashkelon in southern Israel," the report from Haaretz said.

