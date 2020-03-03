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Canonball Stall: Going Cross-Country in an Electric Car
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3 views • March 03, 2020
Eric Peters, EPautos.com, joins to look at automakers closing car assembly lines of cars customers WANT to convert to EV’s they DON’T WANT as states extend crony capitalism & double standards for EV sales like they have for ride sharing vs taxis and one millennial throws caution (and YOUR safety) to the wind as he goes cross-country on Tesla “Autopilot"
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