EXPOSED ATF rule could make 40 MILLION gun-owners FELONS

Glenn Beck
Jan 23, 2023
The ATF is in the process of passing a new rule that could soon turn 40 million Americans into FELONS. In this clip, Glenn explains exactly what the ATF would like to achieve, and how this new rule is just a ‘gateway drug’ in order to ‘disarm’ Americans. Why? Because the far-left FEARS YOU, Glenn says. ‘They’re trying to do anything they can to take away everything that gives you at least a CHANCE to give them pause.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SoWM0Vs8RQ
