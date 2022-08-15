Hypertext Components: Span Selector

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Building a hypertext system based on the ideas and concepts of Ted Nelson: The “span selector” (text_position_retriever_1) for retrieving the start position and length of a span to be used in the EDL (edit decision list) and link file.
Update: Single click on the text area will only select the current position and a length of 0, no start and end point magic any more.
https://ia600203.us.archive.org/9/items/ComputerNetworks_TheHeraldsOfResourceSharing/ComputerNetworks_TheHeraldsOfResourceSharing.ogv
http://xanadu.com
https://publishing-systems.org/downloads.php
https://gitlab.com/publishing-systems/digital_publishing_workflow_tools/tree/master/htx/gui/text_position_retriever/text_position_retriever_1