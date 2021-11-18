Dr. Judy Mikovitis gives update on Covid vaccine antidotes to detox the body

Dr Judy Mikovits joins Ann Vandersteel, who asks her whether COVID-19 is a real virus. Dr Judy, who worked at Fort Detrick and who worked for years with Anthony Fauci at NIH replies, “No, COVID-19, the disease is not caused by SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus. “SARS-CoV-2 is not a real human virus, it’s a monkey virus grown in the vero monkey cell line, always has been, just as SARS was created in that cell line and the variants are in that cell line. “So the disease, COVID never satisfied any of Koch’s Postulates or the Hill’s Criteria for a causative agent of a disease, because in order for the virus, SARS-CoV-2 to have caused COVID, everybody with evidence of infection has to have disease. “And what we know is, essentially, nobody with evidence of infection by that fraudulent PCR test – that is not testing for SARS-C0V-2 – and PCR does not test for an infectious virus. “Nobody’s sick. This has a 99.7% survival rate, so there’s no such thing as an ‘asymptomatic carrier’ of a disease-causing virus. A virus either makes you sick or it doesn’t.