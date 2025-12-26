Israel's move on Somaliland is driven by military calculations

Israel has moved to formally recognize Somaliland and establish official relations with the breakaway region.

The move is driven by military calculations. Tel Aviv is seeking basing rights near Yemen to monitor and potentially strike Ansar Allah, after Yemen backed Gaza, imposed a naval embargo on ships supplying Israel, and carried out missile and drone strikes on Tel Aviv and other targets.

In exchange for recognition as a “sovereign state,” Somaliland may grant Israel access for military and intelligence facilities, giving Israel a foothold near the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint.

The decision has triggered regional backlash. Egypt, Turkey, Somalia, and Djibouti have condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, stressing that the territory is internationally recognized as part of Somalia, according to Middle Eastern media.

A suicide bombing was been reported at Imam Ali Mosque in Homs, Syria earlier today.

Local media report that an unidentified person wearing an explosive belt detonated himself inside the mosque, resulting in multiple casualties.

More than 7 people have been killed and 30 injured as a result of the bombing.