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NWO: the antichrist pope’s forced economic system & the mark of the beast
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173 views • August 28, 2021
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Credits to pastor Craig. His website is www.Dministries.org. His channel is DCMEDIA (edia.
The first beast of Revelation 13 or beast that rises out of the sea is the Vatican. The man of sin who leads the Vatican is the pope. The Vatican’s is pushing satan’s sadistic one world government agenda including a one world religion and one world economic system.
This one world economic system will lead to the enforcement of the Vatican beast’s mark: Sunday observance. Sunday observance is not commanded by God in the Bible. Sunday observance is a commandment of the Roman Catholic Church which, in the 4th century, changed the 7th day Sabbath to the first day of the week, SUNday, in honor of the Babylonian sun god, Mithra.
Those who will receive the Vatican beast’s mark will disobey God. They will receive His plagues, die and lose out on eternal life based on faith and obedience to Christ Jesus and His holy law (Revelation 14:12).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig. His website is www.Dministries.org. His channel is DCMEDIA (edia.
The first beast of Revelation 13 or beast that rises out of the sea is the Vatican. The man of sin who leads the Vatican is the pope. The Vatican’s is pushing satan’s sadistic one world government agenda including a one world religion and one world economic system.
This one world economic system will lead to the enforcement of the Vatican beast’s mark: Sunday observance. Sunday observance is not commanded by God in the Bible. Sunday observance is a commandment of the Roman Catholic Church which, in the 4th century, changed the 7th day Sabbath to the first day of the week, SUNday, in honor of the Babylonian sun god, Mithra.
Those who will receive the Vatican beast’s mark will disobey God. They will receive His plagues, die and lose out on eternal life based on faith and obedience to Christ Jesus and His holy law (Revelation 14:12).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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