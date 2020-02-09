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Leaked Video: Chinese Government Kidnapping & arresting Women at Will!!
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9978 views • February 09, 2020
Disturbing Leaked Footage coming from Wuhan China as the Chinese Government authorities are now kidnapping & arresting women at will!! Another new pop-up hospital has been built. As the 100,000's of birds & pigs were exterminated to prevent the spread of the H5N1 bird flu & the Swine flu!!
#coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #Wuhan #coronaviruschina #Harbin #birdflu #H5N1 #SwineFlu #Quarantine
#coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #Wuhan #coronaviruschina #Harbin #birdflu #H5N1 #SwineFlu #Quarantine
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