Cancer Survivor Shares Lifestyle Changes That Helped Her Beat Disease - Ginny Dent Brant
Cancer is a rising national epidemic, but there are simple things in our everyday lives that we can do to boost our bodies’ overall health and immune strength to lower the risk of cancer. Ginny Dent Brant is a cancer survivor, speaker, and author who knows better than anyone the toll this terrible disease can take on someone’s life. Ginny shares her personal advice on optimizing your health and wellness simply by embracing the natural foods that God created for us to eat! She advises a healthy water intake, lots of good exercise, excellent deep sleep, and learning to live in the moment rather than clinging to a rollercoaster of fear and worry. Lifestyle changes are the key to treating and avoiding cancer, she shares. 



TAKEAWAYS


God tells us to pray about everything that is worrying us and to give it to Him


The worst thing you can do for your body is to have a sedentary lifestyle and eat processed junk food


Movement and exercise help the lymphatic system keep a healthy balance of fluids throughout your body and protect you from infection


Ginny’s book, Unleash Your God-Given Healing: Eight Steps to Prevent and Survive Cancer, gives in-depth advice for staying healthy



