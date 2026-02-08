BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Transform Old Painful Reactions Into New Healing Powers
Guy Finley
Guy Finley
15 followers
0
9 views • 1 day ago
Key Lesson: Slowly, our wish and work to see through and outgrow the pain of our negative reactions grows into the will to be able to do so.
To register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org/light

For more information about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to:  https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.

Keywords
freedomhealingspiritualitynewchangereactionsnegtivity
