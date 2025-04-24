BrightLearn - Fat for Fuel: A Revolutionary Diet to Combat Cancer, Boost Brain Power, and Increase Your Energy by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Dr. Joseph Mercola’s book "Fat for Fuel: A Revolutionary Diet to Combat Cancer, Boost Brain Power, and Increase Your Energy" introduces Mitochondrial Metabolic Therapy (MMT), a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carb diet designed to shift the body’s primary fuel source from glucose to fat, optimizing mitochondrial function and reducing oxidative stress. Inspired by research and personal experience, Mercola challenges the traditional low-fat, high-carb approach, linking chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer to metabolic dysfunction caused by high insulin levels and damaged mitochondria. MMT emphasizes high-quality fats (e.g., avocados, coconut oil) while avoiding processed oils, moderate protein, and low-carb vegetables. Benefits include increased energy, mental clarity, weight loss, and improved chronic disease management. Transitioning requires monitoring glucose and ketone levels, adapting the diet gradually, and removing processed foods. Supported by clinical success stories, MMT is presented as a flexible, empowering lifestyle change for long-term health.





