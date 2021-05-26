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J£WISH TERRORISTS DECLARE WAR ON BRITAIN - THIS WILL NEVER BE TAUGHT IN UK SCHOOLS (MIRRORED)
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43 views • May 26, 2021
Israel Is Not a Friend to the West, Never Has Been and Never Will Be.
Credit to / Pulled From ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/UdZdzfLPexgt/
While Britain was freeing Jews from German concentration camps Jewish terrorists were waging war against Britain in Palestine. 800 British soldiers, police and civilians were killed by Jewish terrorists. This is not taught in UK schools or widely publicized in today's media.
1939 - 1948
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jewish_insurgency_in_Mandatory_Palestine#Timeline
Credit to / Pulled From ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/UdZdzfLPexgt/
While Britain was freeing Jews from German concentration camps Jewish terrorists were waging war against Britain in Palestine. 800 British soldiers, police and civilians were killed by Jewish terrorists. This is not taught in UK schools or widely publicized in today's media.
1939 - 1948
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jewish_insurgency_in_Mandatory_Palestine#Timeline
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