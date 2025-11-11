😭 British surgeon in Gaza: 'I operated on pregnant woman shot by drone in her tent'

Professor Nick Maynard says:

➡️ He saw "many patients" shot by drones, including two women in a tent right next to a food distribution point

➡️ One victim was a three-month-pregnant woman resting in her makeshift shelter

➡️ Another was a mother breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby

➡️ "Quadcopters were indiscriminately firing at all the tents, trying to shoot everyone inside them"

He also reported a drone attack inside a hospital. One colleague was shot by a quadcopter that was "remotely controlled and flown into the hospital."

Adding:

US and Switzerland plot to seal tariff deal at 2026 WEF meeting in Davos

Switzerland is close to clinching a deal with the US to reduce the 39% tariff rate on its exports — the highest levies "faced by any developed economy" — to 15%, the FT reports.

💵 The US remains one of Switzerland’s major export markets, especially for its luxury products. The estimated $39 billion US trade deficit with Switzerland was cited as the main reason for the high levy.

Executives from the watchmaker Rolex, Cartier owner Richemont, commodity trader Mercuria, private equity firm Partners Group, shipping company MSC, and refiner MKS PAMP met Trump at the White House last Tuesday, sources said. This means Swiss business leaders are openly moving from lobbying on the sidelines to engaging directly with the Trump administration.

👉 There is a “high chance” a deal could be announced in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which is expected to be attended by Trump, the report says.

🤨 What would Trump trade for a Rolex in Davos?