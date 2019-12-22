Common Sins in EVERY Traditional Church

A quick rundown of the top few sins in EVERY traditional church. Open your Bibles and start doing what YHVH asks by repenting of sin and educating yourself and your family to what God expects of you. Go ye therefore and teach all nations, baptizing them in the Name of YHVH, and of YaHusha, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to OBSERVE ALL THINGS whatsoever I have commanded you---- spoken by Jesus before the writing of the New Testament There's only one contract between YHVH and His people. That He would define sin and provide His own sacrifice, Jesus, to the remittance of that sin. Those of us that agree to repent of our sins, as defined in the whole work of Scripture, may accept that sacrifice and agree to "observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you" to be part of this contract. The benefits of this contract are: 1) forgiveness of sins 2) eternal life in YHVH's Kingdom 3) guidance of the Holy Spirit. Our responsibilities are: 1) learning what YHVH considers sin and stop doing it (Galatians which is an overview of the Torah) 2) be willing and able to complete good works as directed by the Holy Spirit in evidence of our faith (James chapters 1-2) 3) share the Gospel of the Good News of the Kingdom that anyone can be a citizen of 4) forgive others as we ourselves are forgiven The whole of the Torah is explained by: Love the LORD YOUR GOD with all your heart, mind, and understanding, and Love your neighbor as you love yourself -Then- Teach it to your children and put it on the door post of your house and on your gates and talk about it as you go about your life (Jesus was quoting Deuteronomy chapter 6, and the audience knew this as it is repeated at every gathering) Choose this day whom you will serve. As for me and my house, we will serve YHVH