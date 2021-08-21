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Surviving Bernie Sanders. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
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50 views • August 21, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3208/throwing-red-paint-on-the-sons-of-anarchy-call-in-show-february-17th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3208-throwing-red-paint-on-the-sons-of-anarchy-call-in-show-february-17th-2016
Question: “How do I cope with all of these left wing, half retarded, resource sucking idiots? I feel like Neo being violently thrown into the real world of truth and reason and everyone around me is still in the Matrix. I am so very excited about these new ideas and beliefs and I want to share these with people but I am often met with extreme opposition. Everywhere I seem to look there are more lies and socialist propaganda. Maybe I am letting it get to me too much. Any wise words of wisdom for this new Freedomain Radio listener?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3208-throwing-red-paint-on-the-sons-of-anarchy-call-in-show-february-17th-2016
Question: “How do I cope with all of these left wing, half retarded, resource sucking idiots? I feel like Neo being violently thrown into the real world of truth and reason and everyone around me is still in the Matrix. I am so very excited about these new ideas and beliefs and I want to share these with people but I am often met with extreme opposition. Everywhere I seem to look there are more lies and socialist propaganda. Maybe I am letting it get to me too much. Any wise words of wisdom for this new Freedomain Radio listener?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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