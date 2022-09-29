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Protect yourself from high RF radiation on the computer. Avoid damaging your pineal and mental/spiritual potential.
Vital Living Systems
Vital Living Systems
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112 views • September 29, 2022

Most of the radio/microwave radiation we are exposed to is self inflicted and can be reduced or eliminated. ( Unless you have a 5G millimeter wave cell or 4G tower right by your house) Get educated on EMF health to improve the quality of life for yourself and your family.

Some common symptoms people experience after EMF exposure are: 

Severe headaches, trouble sleeping or exhausting upon waking, fatigue, chest pain and heart palpitations, frequent infection and illness, dizziness, brain fog, tinnitus, nausea or vomiting, depression, anxiety, feeling less productive.

Scientists predict that within 5-10 years 50% of the population will be EMF sensitive, which practically means you need a log cabin away from cell phones and towers to feel wellbeing. 


You can find adapters and chords needed on this page: https://lessemf.com/computer.htm

(I am not affiliated with this company but I have used and recommend their products)


Keywords
rf shieldinghow to shield computer from wireless radiation5g 4g protectionlimiting radio microwave exposure
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