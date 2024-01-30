Jesse Watters Primetime features Muckraker's Anthony Rubin journey thru the Panama jungles

Jesse Watters Primetime features Muckraker's Anthony Rubin. For more detail, watch this story in depth here on Galactic Storm:
https://rumble.com/v48hez8-muckrakker-u.s.-invasion-route-exposed-entire-illegal-alien-pipeline-reveal.html
and
https://rumble.com/v42nd3w-welcome-to-america-contractors-caught-moving-minors-at-3-a.m.-muckraker.html
Reporter Anthony Rubin infiltrated a migrant caravan and says he was kidnapped by the Gulf cartel. He gives Primetime a look inside the "Train of Death."
@JesseBWatters
https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1752155978236142063?s=20
