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Τι είναι το Θαυματουργό Ορυκτό Διάλυμα MMS.
SFAGI
SFAGI
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1993 views • November 02, 2021
Θεραπείες και χρήση.
Αναλύει ο Δρ. Νεόφυτος Νεοφύτου στην sfagi.gr και στον Γιάννη Δεμερτζή.

Για αγορά του MMS επισκευτείτε την ιστοσελίδα https://www.mms.com.gr .

Επικοινωνία.
Τηλ.: +30 2510 600 102

Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]

Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr

(Video)
Τα κανάλια μας:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-508644

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVv1eYnTJhPDGxExgJeCGuQ
(Tο Youtube λόγω λογοκρισίας, μπορεί να έχει καταργήσει μερικά ή όλα τα βίντεο μας. Καλό θα είναι να τα βλέπετε από τα άλλα 2 κανάλια, όπως και να προωθείτε τα λίνκ από τα άλλα 2 κανάλια.)

Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης FaceBook:
https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.12

Αγαπητοί, φίλες και φίλοι, επειδή η ενημερωτική ιστοσελίδα «ΣΦΑΓΗ – sfagi.gr», είναι ανεξάρτητη, και αντί-συστημική, με αποτέλεσμα να μην υπάρχουν έσοδα, θα εκτιμούσαμε την βοήθειά σας, εάν και εφόσον το επιθυμείτε, να μας στηρίξετε οικονομικά.
Αυτό μπορεί να γίνει μέσω paypal ή μέσω κατάθεσης χρημάτων απευθείας από την Western Union, μέσω του τραπεζικού σας λογαριασμού ή της κάρτας. Λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω.

Paypal: [email protected]

Western Union
Απευθείας μέσω του:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Παραλήπτης: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.

Τραπεζικοί Λογαριασμοί:
ΕΘΝΙΚΗ ΤΡΑΠΕΖΑ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ:
IBAN: GR47 0110 2150 0000 2157 9755 386
SWIFT / BIC: ETHNGRAA
Δικαιούχος: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.

REVOLUT BANK
IBAN:LT33 3250 0366 3208 5462
SWIFT / BIC: REVOGB21
Δικαιούχος ENERGY COMMUNICATIONS.

Σας ευχαριστούμε !

*** English Text. ***

Communication.
Phone: +30 2510 600 102

E-mail: [email protected]

Support SFAGI GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr

(Video)
Watch our other videos on the channels:
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-508644

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVv1eYnTJhPDGxExgJeCGuQ
(Youtube, due to censorship, may have removed some or all of our videos. It would be good to see them from the other 2 channels, as well as to promote the links from the other 2 channels.)

Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης FaceBook:
https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.12

Dear friends, because the news site "SFAGI – sfagi.gr" is independent and anti-systemic, so there is no revenue, we would appreciate your help, if and if you wish, to support us financially.
This can be done via paypal or by depositing money directly from Western Union, through your bank account or credit card. Details below.

Paypal: [email protected]

Western Union
Direct through:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Recipient: Demertzis Ioannis.

Bank Account:
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE.
IBAN: GR47 0110 2150 0000 2157 9755 386
SWIFT / BIC: ETHNGRAA
Beneficiary: Demertzis Ioannis.

REVOLUT BANK
IBAN:LT33 3250 0366 3208 5462
SWIFT / BIC: REVOGB21
Beneficiary: ENERGY COMMUNICATIONS.

Thank you !
Keywords
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