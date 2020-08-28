THE JAB: Featuring GlaxoSmithKline

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It’s deja-vu all over again with the W.H.O. declaring “pandemics” that result in gold rushes for pharmaceutical companies who swoop in with vaccines to save the day. But are they actually saving anyone? Or do serious adverse events such as the very real narcolepsy epidemic that we saw in the swine flu “pandemic” of 2009—which many researchers tie to GSK’s Pandemrix—counter any perceived benefits of these rushed vaccines? The Jab breaks down what happened in 2009 and why it’s critical that we understand this today.