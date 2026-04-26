Redacted - He was RIGHT! Alex Jones warned President Trump about the SPLC Terrorists; he was right! He joins us now

SPLC indicted: Trump's DOJ charges the Southern Poverty Law Center with wire fraud and funding KKK leaders to manufacture racism and division. Alex Jones joins to discuss being vindicated after 25 years exposing the SPLC as a NATO-linked deep state operation tied to Operation Gladio, the ADL, Oklahoma City bombing, Waco, Ruby Ridge, and a globalist strategy of tension designed to justify government expansion and civil war in America.





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