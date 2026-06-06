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6/05/26 TRUMP: SPIDER MATRIX, ISRA/EL INTEL FUSION 622, Albania/Sazan/Kushner!
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You Are Free TV
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6/05/26 President Trump could be faced with Treason charges & impeachment if he is saddled with the NDAA sections 224/622 to Fuse American Defense and Intelligence with Israel, a foreign (& hostile) country. This blatantly anti-constitutional legislation could lead to his impeachment if the Dems steal the mid-terms in the Congress. It would also pose an existential threat to Liberty in America, undermine Executive Power & subject Americans to the same abuses of Justice taking place across Europe & the UK. Meanwhile, Albanians protest the Kushner/Rothschild "bunker island" purchase of Sazan Island & Much More! Put on your Belt of Truth, America, Pray and Take Action! Our Rogue uniparty treasonous Congress & Senate MUST be held accountable! We ARE FREE!


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Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


NDAA Section 622: Fusion of USA/Israel Intelligence!

https://weichert.substack.com/p/new-senate-bill-wants-to-fuse-israeli


Albania: Thousands Protest Against Ivanka Trump/Jared Kushner Purchasing Massive Private Island Equipped With 3,500 Nuclear Bunkers & Miles of Tunnels

https://www.alexjoneslive.com/2026/06/04/albania-thousands-protest-against-ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-purchasing-massive-private-island-equipped-with-3500-nuclear-bunkers-miles-of-tunnels/


META has embedded NAME TAG Facial Recognition into its META AI App, already downloaded by 50 million users:

https://www.wired.com/story/meta-smart-glasses-face-recognition-nametag-connections/


French bid to sink EU migration pact hits troubled waters:

https://www.courthousenews.com/french-bid-to-sink-eu-migration-pact-hits-troubled-waters/


Foreign Leader Netanyahu Calls US/Israeli Military Merger Provision In The NDAA “My Plan”

https://www.alexjoneslive.com/2026/06/05/foreign-leader-netanyahu-calls-us-israeli-military-merger-provision-in-the-ndaa-my-plan/


Browne Report: The Uniparty Agenda Is Pure Treason!:

https://www.alexjoneslive.com/2026/06/05/bowne-report-the-uniparty-agenda-is-pure-treason/


US Law Enforcement Warns of ‘Anti-Tech Extremism’ as AI Hatred Grows:

https://www.wired.com/story/us-law-enforcement-warns-of-anti-tech-extremism/


Stopthe Crime: Reality Talk #13 with Gary: Underground/water Data Centers & the Split of Frequency Consciousness

https://rumble.com/v7as7u0-reality-talk-13-with-gary-undergroundwater-data-centers-and-the-split-of-fr.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


FULL INTERVIEW: Respected Military / Geopolitical Analyst Steven Kuhn Lays Out The Latest Developments In The Global Upheaval Triggered By The Fourth Turning & Predicts What Comes Next!

https://www.alexjoneslive.com/2026/06/05/full-interview-respected-military-geopolitical-analyst-steven-kuhn-lays-out-the-latest-developments-in-the-global-upheaval-triggered-by-the-fourth-turning-predicts-what-comes-next/

Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

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PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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