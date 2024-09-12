© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inside The Gateway Hotel, Texas, Reportedly Housing Tren de Aragua Gang Members
Destroyed furniture, shattered windows, and splattered, dried, red/brown stains (potentially blood splatter)
Tenants say Venezuela Gang took the hotel over
“They tried to hit me with a crowbar. They were threatening me. They were threatening me. — They just busted the lock open and they gained access to the roof right through this area. And they threw one of those five-pound paint tubs at me right down here from up there. And I just barely missed me”