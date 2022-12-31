Let's go to Mars —Wars

"An anagram is a word or phrase formed by rearranging the letters of a different word or phrase, typically using all the original letters exactly once. [1] For example, the word anagram can be rearranged into nag a ram, also the word binary into brainy and the word adobe into abode." — Wikipedia
Invert the word Mars and read it from right to left. Wars.
Source 1: https://youtu.be/07ZKEe48zb8
Mars: The Roman God of War — Roman Mythology — Mythology Dictionary — See U in History; Published by See U in History / Mythology; YouTube; Date published: January 2, 2020; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
Source 2: https://medium.com/datadriveninvestor/3-ways-to-solve-the-anagram-algorithm-problem-61c2ba20b79e
3 ways to solve the Anagram Algorithm Problem; Published by Data Driven Investor; Medium; By John Linatoc; Date posted: November 8, 2019; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
Source 3: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anagram
Anagram; Published by Wikipedia, The Free Encyclopedia; This page was last edited on 17 January 2021; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
Source 4: https://www.ebay.com/itm/Mars-Explorer-Patch-Iron-Sew-Badge-NASA-Space-Ship-Craft-Occupy-Mars-Elon-Musk-/153511292343
Mars Explorer Patch Iron/Sew Badge NASA Space Ship Craft Occupy Mars Elon Musk; Posted on eBay Inc.; Date initially posted: unknown; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
(Thumbnail) — Source 5: https://www.vecteezy.com/vector-art/194904-mars-space-mission-badges-and-logo-emblems
Mars Space Mission Badges And Logo Emblems; Posted on Vecteezy; Date initially posted: unknown; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
Source 6: https://m.facebook.com/30-Seconds-To-Mars-Brasil-%C3%B8-lll-o-173036799377817/
30 Seconds To Mars Brasil ₪ ø lll .o is on Facebook.; Posted on Facebook; Date initially posted: unknown; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
Source 7: https://eil.com/shop/moreinfo.asp?catalogid=507880
Thirty Seconds To Mars This Is War US Promo CD single (CD5 / 5"); Posted on Eil.com; Date of release: Monday, January 11, 2010; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
Source 8: https://youtu.be/SI2FFfuz_ow
Trump wants to get humans to Mars ASAP; Published by Newsy; YouTube; Date published: April 24, 2017; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
Source 9: https://youtu.be/qhzhIo8jXfQ
Vice President Pence Promises To Send Americans To The Moon, Mars And Beyond; Published by TIME; YouTube; Date published: October 5, 2017; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
Source 10: https://youtu.be/6_35yJpVyAA
Trump: I'm going to bomb ISIS; Published by CNN; YouTube; Date published: November 17, 2015; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
Source 11: https://youtu.be/Gha5S3fWnuA
US drops 'mother of all bombs on IS; Published by BBC News; YouTube; Date published: April 13, 2017; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
Source 12: https://youtu.be/yzTcWWGtTI0
Timeline: The Events That Lead To The Airstrike On Soleimani; Published by NBC News; YouTube; Date published: January 3, 2020; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
Source 13: https://youtu.be/akqGAyE21TM
New Details Emerge About Assassination Of Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist; Published by TODAY; YouTube; Date published: November 30, 2020; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
Source 14: https://youtu.be/JRc4eRrcZjs
Trump: US Needs World's 'Strongest Military'; Published by AP Archive; YouTube; Date published: March 28, 2018; Date of website access: January 10, 2021.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.