Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 24-30 May 2025

💥 From 24 to 30 May 2025, in response to the massive attacks by the Kiev regime's fixed-wing strike UAVs and Western-made missiles against civilian facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 5 group & 2 massed strikes with high-precision arms and strike UAVs against UKR defenсe industry enterprises, military airfields infrastructure, signal intelligence and satellite communications centres, the position of the US-made Patriot AD syst, the centre for special operations forces and SBU aviation, the stoking cites of combat boats and uncrewed surface vehicles, the position of the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system, weapons and ammo depots, production and storage sites for strike drones, and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercs.

✅ The goal of strikes has been achieved. All designated Kiev's regime installations have been engaged.

🚩During the week, the Sever Group of Forces liberated Loknya, Vladimirovka, Belovody, and Konstantinovka (Sumy reg) during active offensive operations.

💥Aircraft, UAVs, and artillery inflicted fire on manpower and hardware of 4 mechanised brigades, two air assault brigs, a motorised infantry brig, two assault centres of the special operation forces, an assault regiment of the AFU, three territorial defence brigs, and a border guard detachment of UKR.

▪️ In a week, over 1,490 militants have been neutralised in the area of responsibility of the Sever GOFs. Moreover, the enemy lost four tanks, 22 armoured fighting vehicles, 46 motor vehicles, 37 field artill guns, six electronic warfare and counter-fire stations as well as 9 ammo depots.

🚩 With resolute actions, units of the Zapad GOFs liberated Stroevka and Kondrashovka (Kharkov reg).

💥Russian units hit materiel and manpower of 3 mech'd brigs of the AFU, five territorial defence brigs, and a border guard detachment.

▪️ Enemy lost more than 1,495 troops, two tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehics including 3 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers. 83 motor vehics, 11 field artill guns, 8 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations as well as 19 ammo depots were neutralised.

🚩 Yug GOFs continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Stupochki, Romanovka, Staraya Nikolayevka, and Gnatovka (DPR).

💥 Russian units hit manpower and hardware of a mech'd brig, an assault brig, a mountain assault brig, an airmobile brig of the AFU, and a national guard brigade.

▪️Over the week, more than 1,615 troops, a tank, 27 armoured fighting vehics including two Canadian-made Senator armoured vehics have been neutralised. Moreover, six field artill guns, 48 motor vehics, 11 electronic warfare stations, and 21 ammo and material depots were neutralised.

🚩 As a result of decisive actions, the Tsentr GOFs liberated Shevchenko Pervoye (DPR).

💥 Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of six mech'd brigades, an air assault brig, an assault brig, a jaeger brig of the AFU, two marine brigs, the Azov Special Forces Brig, a territorial defence brig, and two natl guard brigs.

▪️ Enemy's losses to more than 3,060 troops, a tank, 39 armoured fighting vehics including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier and a U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehic. Moreover, 57 motor vehics, and 9 field artill guns were destroyed.

🚩 Over the week, units of the Vostok GOFs liberated Otradnoye and Zelenoye Pole (DPR).

💥Russian troops hit four mech'd brigs, a jaeger brig, an air assault brig of the AFU, a marine brig, & 2 territorial defence brigs.

Enemy lost more than 1,265 troops, a tank, and 22 armoured fighting vehicles. Sixty-six motor vehicles, 17 field artillery guns, and 12 electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

💥 Dnepr Group's units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of a mechanised brig, a mountain assault brig, 3 coastal defence brigs of the AFU, 4 territorial defence brigs, and a national guard brigade.





The AFU losses amounted to more than 495 troops and an armoured fighting vehicle. Moreover, 54 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, 18 electronic warfare stations, and 23 ammunition and material depots were neutralised.

🎯Over the week, AD systems shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, 30 JDAM guided aerial bombs, 16 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles as well as 1,439 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles including 907 beyond the special military operation zone.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:

▫️ 663 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 60,423 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 607 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,651 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,565 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 25,396 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 36,191 units of support military vehicles.