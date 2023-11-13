Official "A County Grand Jury" music video RELEASED!
Published 20 hours ago
A County Grand Jury - Music Video NOW RELEASED
Official "A County Grand Jury" music video RELEASED!
Hold onto your hats folks, we're about to go full-throttle freedom!
This is just the beginning yall, use the links below to connect, support, and stay updated with the journey!
Firstly, join the mission to restore our republic at TacticalCivics.com
Next, these links are for staying connected to Robert (Rob) Lane's musical mission. The goal: to restore our country and to restore "country."
IMMENSE GRATITUDE GOES OUT TO ALL WHO MADE THIS POSSIBLE!
“A County Grand Jury”
Performer: Robert Barnard
Music Composer – Robert Barnard
Music Producer – Austin Lane Studios
Lyrics
Well my boy came home from school today with a look of frustration on his face
I said, “Son, sit down and tell me what’s wrong.”
He said, “Dad, I don’t know what my gender is”, yeah, his teacher’s been filling his head with
So I took the time to put his little mind at ease.
If we let it go, we let it pass on by when they strip our freedoms when we don’t comply,
So I got down on my knees, God, what do I do?
Gonna start ourselves a county Grand Jury
Not a right but a duty
Throw off the corruption that’s been plaguing all of us
It’s gonna be an epic revival
Rekindling a fire from the remnant that’s been silent way too long
Can you hear the call, y’all?
We are the only way.
It says right there in the Constitution
We are the way, the solution
To keep all those that work for us in check
Well we learned how to die, forgotten how to live
And we’re so bound to the laws of man
Can’t see the freedom for security (not me)
Gonna start ourselves a county Grand Jury
Not a right but a duty
Throw off the corruption that’s been plaguing all of us
It’s gonna be an epic revival
Rekindling a fire from the remnant that’s been silent way too long
Can you hear the call, y’all?
We are the only way.
Do you want to put God back in school
Teach your kids the Golden Rule
Do you want to own your own land, and never pay taxes on it again
Do you want to bring Congress home
Send county codes packing down the road
Do you want to laugh, do you want to sing, do you want to join me?
Gonna start ourselves a county Grand Jury
Not a right but a duty
Throw off the corruption that’s been plaguing all of us
It’s gonna be an epic revival
Rekindling a fire from the remnant that’s been silent way too long
Can you hear the call, y’all?
We are the only way, yeah!
