A County Grand Jury - Music Video NOW RELEASED

Official "A County Grand Jury" music video RELEASED!

“A County Grand Jury”

Performer: Robert Barnard

Music Composer – Robert Barnard

Music Producer – Austin Lane Studios





Lyrics

Well my boy came home from school today with a look of frustration on his face

I said, “Son, sit down and tell me what’s wrong.”

He said, “Dad, I don’t know what my gender is”, yeah, his teacher’s been filling his head with

So I took the time to put his little mind at ease.

If we let it go, we let it pass on by when they strip our freedoms when we don’t comply,

So I got down on my knees, God, what do I do?

Gonna start ourselves a county Grand Jury

Not a right but a duty

Throw off the corruption that’s been plaguing all of us

It’s gonna be an epic revival

Rekindling a fire from the remnant that’s been silent way too long

Can you hear the call, y’all?

We are the only way.

It says right there in the Constitution

We are the way, the solution

To keep all those that work for us in check

Well we learned how to die, forgotten how to live

And we’re so bound to the laws of man

Can’t see the freedom for security (not me)

Gonna start ourselves a county Grand Jury

Not a right but a duty

Throw off the corruption that’s been plaguing all of us

It’s gonna be an epic revival

Rekindling a fire from the remnant that’s been silent way too long

Can you hear the call, y’all?

We are the only way.

Do you want to put God back in school

Teach your kids the Golden Rule

Do you want to own your own land, and never pay taxes on it again

Do you want to bring Congress home

Send county codes packing down the road

Do you want to laugh, do you want to sing, do you want to join me?

Gonna start ourselves a county Grand Jury

Not a right but a duty

Throw off the corruption that’s been plaguing all of us

It’s gonna be an epic revival

Rekindling a fire from the remnant that’s been silent way too long

Can you hear the call, y’all?

We are the only way, yeah!