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Autism conference Brighteon 2022 fall
00:30 Intro
01:09 Mike Adams
03:00 Dr. Stephanie Seneff
22:03 Dr. Heinz Reinwald
38:46 Linda Scotson
55:26 Celia Farber
1:13:50 Dr. Judy Mikovits
1:29:06 Dr. Mark Sircus
1:40:19 Kerri Rivera
1:54:45 Isabel Guzman
2:10:39 Dr. Gaston Cornu-Labat
2:29:54 Christopher Key
2:45:45 Anna Rodgers
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