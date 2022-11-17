Create New Account
SUBTITLED: Jennifer Margulis, PhD co-author of The Vaccine-Friendly Plan
Vaccine Choice Canada
Published 12 days ago |
May 25/22 Interview SUBTITLED - Jennifer Margulis, Ph.D., is an award-winning science journalist and book author. A contributing writer at The Epoch Times and a sought-after speaker, she is the author of Your Baby, Your Way: Taking Charge of Your Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Parenting Decisions for a Happier Healthier Family; and co- author, with Dr. Paul Thomas, M.D., of The Vaccine-Friendly Plan. 

Find out more at: www.JenniferMargulis.net

