BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Exposing BlackRock: A Candid Discussion on Freedom, Globalism, and the Biden Administration | Liberty Hour Ep. 39
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
1549 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • July 13, 2023

Strap in as we welcome two formidable guests from Eagle Forum – Anne Schlafly and Chris Ullman. These women continue to wage war against the Equal Rights Amendment, proving that grassroots action is far from obsolete. They share their insights on the power of volunteer women in preserving America’s core values.


On a different front, we hear from Margaret Byfield of American Stewards of Liberty. Margaret takes us through her family’s journey defending their land rights against the aggressive environmental agenda and the potential pitfalls of the Biden administration’s 30 by 30 scheme.


Want to listen on the go? Check out the podcast below:


AMP INSIDER: Talk with our show hosts live on “Ask The Expert”. Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!


When You Subscribe Now + Use the Code ‘NEWMAN’ You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup


It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.


SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!


Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/NewmanPHD


Are you one of the nearly 60% of Americans who are concerned about running out of money? If so, we have the solution for you. Receive a free consultation and a free e-book about annuities – the financial product that can provide you with guaranteed income for life:

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.com/cleveland


Don’t Let Communications Blackouts Leave You Vulnerable – Get a Private Satellite Phone Now! https://bit.ly/ampsatphones


Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business on AMP NEWS. Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]


Use Our Code AMP888 For Special Discounts at:


https://MyPillow.com – Get Up To 66% Select Items!


https://GrillBlazer.com – Save 10% Off Your Entire Purchase!


RNCstore.com


FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews


LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us


AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/

Keywords
trumpfreedompresidentamericaglobalismpatriotmandatesalex newmanblackrockbiden adminliberty hour
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran&#8217;s Rezaei To End War

VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran’s Rezaei To End War

Garrison Vance
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy