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C Diff causes many GI problems - solution
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231 views • February 19, 2022
C Diff ( Clostridioides difficile) can be caused by the use of antibiotics.
C Diff is a pathogenic bacteria that can infiltrate the human gut, causing severe diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, and loss of appetite.
The treatment a physician prescribes is antibiotics. Antibiotics kill beneficial gut bacteria and downstream cause a dysbiosis, an imbalance, of the microbiome.
Spore based probiotics can help to get rid of C Diff symptoms by competing with them for nutrients.
More info here:
https://exclusivelyholistic.com/megaspore-recurrent-c-diff-study/
C Diff is a pathogenic bacteria that can infiltrate the human gut, causing severe diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, and loss of appetite.
The treatment a physician prescribes is antibiotics. Antibiotics kill beneficial gut bacteria and downstream cause a dysbiosis, an imbalance, of the microbiome.
Spore based probiotics can help to get rid of C Diff symptoms by competing with them for nutrients.
More info here:
https://exclusivelyholistic.com/megaspore-recurrent-c-diff-study/
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