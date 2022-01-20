CCP Shut Down Hong Kong and Shanghai International Airport Flights for Upcoming Winter Olympics

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01/14/2022 Ben Harnwell: There’s nothing taking place in the world today that does not have the Chinese Communist Party at the beginning of a long causal chain. At the root of everything that is taking place is China. Now, the CCP shut down flights to and from Hong Kong and Shanghai International Airport for the upcoming Winter Olympics.