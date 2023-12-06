Create New Account
'Reservation' - Native Americans used these Words when Describing about the 'Land they were Forced to Move to'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

How would you describe your home?

"Damnation" is one of the words that some Native Americans used when describing about the land they were forced to move in.

