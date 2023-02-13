Create New Account
Martus for Truth: Fighting Despotism
Martus for Truth
Are you fighting despotism? Did you know that even breathing is better than you deserve? The Bible states it very clearly in the Book of Romans: All have sinned, and the wages of sin is death. Yet, because he who sins is a slave to sin, we are fully expected to fight for freedom. If you are not fighting for freedom, you are already a slave.


