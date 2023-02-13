Martus for Truth: Fighting Despotism

Are you fighting despotism? Did you know that even breathing is better than you deserve? The Bible states it very clearly in the Book of Romans: All have sinned, and the wages of sin is death. Yet, because he who sins is a slave to sin, we are fully expected to fight for freedom. If you are not fighting for freedom, you are already a slave.
PsalmEightyNine, Romans, Wokeness, UnsubstantiatedClaims, RealMisinformation, RepMTG
