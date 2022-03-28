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Victoria Nuland - She's a Big Part of this Corruption in Ukraine since 2014 - Trying to Take Russia Down - From Kharkiv, Ukraine - Gonzalo Lira - 032722
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61 views • March 28, 2022
Thanks to Gonzalo Lira on YouTube, for all his info and for making this video that I could share.
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https://t.me/realCRP
https://twitter.com/realgonzalolira/
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