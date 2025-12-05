© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΕΟΡΤΑΣΜΟΣ ΑΓ.ΒΑΡΒΑΡΑΣ Προστάτιδος ΠΥΡΟΒΟΛΙΚΟΥ
0
11 views • 1 day ago
Στις 4 Δεκεμβρίου ανήμερα της εορτής της Αγίας Βαρβάρας, προστάτιδας του Πυροβολικού, η Ελληνική Ομάδα Ιστορικής Αναβίωσης με την υποστήριξη της εταιρείας κατασκευής στολών και εξοπλισμού Khaki Depot παρέστη, για τέταρτη συνεχόμενη χρονιά, στην Σχολή Πυροβολικού (ΣΠΒ) στην Νέα Πέραμο.
Παρουσιάστηκαν στολές και εξοπλισμός του ελληνικού Πυροβολικού κατά την διάρκεια της Μικρασιατικής εκστρατείας την περίοδο 1919 - 1922.
Με το πέρας της εκδήλωσης ο Διοικητής της Σχολής Συνταγματάρχης ΠΒ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟΣ ΝΕΛΛΑΣ μας τίμησε απονέμοντας πλακέτα με το ένδοξο σήμα του Πυροβολικού.
