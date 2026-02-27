BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
REPOST |🕯️Global Christian Persecution with Andrew Croft
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
2 views • 2 days ago

Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate

 or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


*Over 380 million Christians worldwide are suffering for their faith in Christ*—many facing imprisonment, violence, and even death. In this eye-opening episode, Andrew Croft from Open Doors Canada joins Faytene to expose what’s happening on the ground, especially in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, and how you can make a real difference through prayer, advocacy, and awareness.


In this episode:


🔷 Learn how 1 in 7 Christians face severe persecution globally.


🔷 Hear the heartbreaking and inspiring stories of believers standing strong under pressure.


🔷 Discover how Open Doors is helping the persecuted church through trauma care, advocacy, and prayer.


🔷 Find out how Canadians can raise their voices for freedom of religion and belief.


🔷 Join the “Leaves of Healing” campaign to support and pray for those suffering for their faith.


Together, we can remind our global brothers and sisters: you are not alone.


