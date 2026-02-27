REPOST |🕯️Global Christian Persecution with Andrew Croft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*Over 380 million Christians worldwide are suffering for their faith in Christ*—many facing imprisonment, violence, and even death. In this eye-opening episode, Andrew Croft from Open Doors Canada joins Faytene to expose what’s happening on the ground, especially in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, and how you can make a real difference through prayer, advocacy, and awareness.
In this episode:
🔷 Learn how 1 in 7 Christians face severe persecution globally.
🔷 Hear the heartbreaking and inspiring stories of believers standing strong under pressure.
🔷 Discover how Open Doors is helping the persecuted church through trauma care, advocacy, and prayer.
🔷 Find out how Canadians can raise their voices for freedom of religion and belief.
🔷 Join the “Leaves of Healing” campaign to support and pray for those suffering for their faith.
Together, we can remind our global brothers and sisters: you are not alone.
