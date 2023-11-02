Abortion The Fetus Screams The Haunted House Is My Mothers Womb

https://rumble.com/v3svr3s-night-of-freedom-ohio-night-of-life-healing-and-deliverance.html https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/10/quantum-financial-system-it-is-all.html

The Kingdom Option. Do not be led astray by the inventions, and machines of Men. God is all Powerful, More powerful than any invention the Devil can give to men to kill, steal, destroy, and enslave his fellow man. Men are fighting against their own God-given freedom! Jesus Christ the Prince of Peace, Amir of Peace for Muslims. Jesus Christ is the TSar for Muslims and Russians. He is Prince Caesar of LIFE! All Human inventions for War, War against nature, and the God of nature. Only Horses are transportation, and Only gold and Silver coins are money. Farming is the only right way to live in peace with one another. Life Liberty and pursuit of land, farm, marriage children, crops, and herds are gifts from the government. God instituted government under the Family Farm. We The People. For civilized peace among men.

Connect with Dr. Jason & Kingdom Healing Community- natural health, wellness and Kingdom questions: https://www.kingdomhealingcommunity.com/

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.

