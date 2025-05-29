© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Mercury, the key element behind the ancient technology.
It's repelled by garlic, and attracted by gold. When a mirror is placed besides it has no reflection, it also gives off free energy, and overheats the metals that come into contact with it.
It's fascinating to note that ancient cultures had a deep understanding of mercury's properties, which they believed could amplify the surrounding atmospheric vibrations.
It has been discovered in various ancient archaeological sites worldwide, including the pyramids in Egypt.