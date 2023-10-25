Create New Account
Lessons from Petra - The 4 Pronged Satanic Attack Perry Stone
High Hopes
Published Wednesday

Perry Stone


Oct 24, 2023


Revelation 12 reveals the four main attacks of Satan against every Christian on earth! Taught in Petra, the place of God alluded to in Revelation 12.

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy


Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report it to YouTube directly. Thank you!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNocVbT65kE

christianprophecyspiritual warfareperry stonelessonsrevelation 12petrasatanic attack4 pronged

