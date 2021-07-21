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Rand Paul puts Fauci in his place as He Panics And FREAKS Out!
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242 views • July 21, 2021
Fauci is a lying scum bag. That's okay because he is in GITMO right now. Not in Tierra Del Fuego Argentina like they told you he is on 7/18/2021. That is a body double 100%. Don't believe me! look up the most recent photo of Fauci and compare it to the one of him supposedly in Argentina. You be the judge.
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